Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $21.47 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 313,796 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.22% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $21,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

