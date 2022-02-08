Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,628 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 61,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 313.5% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 52,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 40,047 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 164.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 127,237 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 43,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

