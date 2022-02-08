Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 23.4% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EHI opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.