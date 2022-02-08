Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 111,622 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,622 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

