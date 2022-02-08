Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $904.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

