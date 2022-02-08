Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Cohu reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,367 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 331,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 84,113 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. Cohu has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.