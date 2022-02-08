Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Cohu reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cohu.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.
NASDAQ COHU opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. Cohu has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86.
Cohu Company Profile
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohu (COHU)
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.