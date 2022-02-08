Colgate-Palmolive (CL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL):

2/5/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

1/31/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $76.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Colgate-Palmolive is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Colgate-Palmolive is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.92. 208,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,420,863. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,163 shares of company stock worth $8,031,322. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,078,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,009,000 after acquiring an additional 48,073 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 881,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,241,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 203,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

