Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 648.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the third quarter worth $225,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 75,956.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter worth $229,000. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLBK shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

