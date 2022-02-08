Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.88

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the second quarter worth about $865,000. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

