Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Comcast by 74.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Comcast by 11.5% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 5,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,663,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $94,868,000 after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,789,502 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $498,548,000 after purchasing an additional 379,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 233,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,839,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $224.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

