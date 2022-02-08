Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.35

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 21145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €7.00 ($8.05) to €10.00 ($11.49) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €7.10 ($8.16) to €7.40 ($8.51) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerzbank from €8.90 ($10.23) to €9.10 ($10.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRZBY. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerzbank by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commerzbank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the last quarter.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

