Comparing American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

American Financial Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire Group has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Financial Group pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Fire Group pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Financial Group has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years and United Fire Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of American Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of United Fire Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Financial Group and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 31.44% 14.99% 1.76% United Fire Group 1.26% -3.88% -1.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Financial Group and United Fire Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 United Fire Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $135.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.94%. United Fire Group has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.41%. Given United Fire Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than American Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Financial Group and United Fire Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $7.91 billion 1.41 $732.00 million $27.03 4.85 United Fire Group $1.07 billion 0.56 -$112.71 million $0.54 44.06

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than United Fire Group. American Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Fire Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Financial Group beats United Fire Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr. in 1959 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance. The Life Insurance segment includes deferred and immediate annuities, universal life products and traditional life insurance products. The company was founded in January 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, IA.

