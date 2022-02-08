Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. 556,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,057. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $216.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.34.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Compugen by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 51,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

