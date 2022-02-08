Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Conceal has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $164,723.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,154.99 or 1.00276794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00069927 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00257474 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014431 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00155540 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00321543 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001294 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,455,297 coins and its circulating supply is 12,162,404 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

