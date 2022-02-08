Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 104.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,192 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.89% of Concentrix worth $175,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNXC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Concentrix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Concentrix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Concentrix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Concentrix by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Concentrix by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,999,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $198.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.16. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $105.42 and a one year high of $204.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

