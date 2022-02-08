ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $98.00 at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,420,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,129,781. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.