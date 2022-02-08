ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.68.

NYSE:COP opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

