Contrasting Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) & Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Taoping alerts:

0.9% of Taoping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Bentley Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Bentley Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Taoping and Bentley Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A Bentley Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bentley Systems has a consensus target price of $64.29, indicating a potential upside of 64.27%. Given Bentley Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bentley Systems is more favorable than Taoping.

Profitability

This table compares Taoping and Bentley Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping N/A N/A N/A Bentley Systems 11.34% 55.39% 11.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taoping and Bentley Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping $11.06 million 1.66 -$17.69 million N/A N/A Bentley Systems $801.54 million 13.22 $126.29 million $0.33 118.61

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Taoping.

Risk & Volatility

Taoping has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bentley Systems has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Taoping on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping, Inc. provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation and other private sectors. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, SYNCHRO, and SYNCHRO ConstructSim, as well as ComplyPro, ProcureWare, Control, and Field. In addition, it offers asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, Superload, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear Analytics, and OpenUtilities. Further, it provides digital cities applications for surveying, reality modeling, planning, and managing the geospatial infrastructure of cities and regions comprising ContextCapture, ContextCapture Insights, OpenCities Planner, OpenCities Map, OpenFlows, OpenGround, LEGION, and CUBE. Additionally, the company provides iTwins design review services, immersive asset services, OpenUtilities digital twin cloud services, and PlantSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, process engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.