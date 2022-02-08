ConvaTec Group’s (CTEC) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 195 ($2.64) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTEC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.18) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 253.83 ($3.43).

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 176.80 ($2.39) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 184.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 208.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87. The company has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 34.67. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.58).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

