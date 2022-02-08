Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

CTSDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTSDF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,493. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

