Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Shares Gap Up to $386.90

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $386.90, but opened at $397.63. Cooper Companies shares last traded at $394.33, with a volume of 823 shares trading hands.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

