Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down to $26.42

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.42, but opened at $25.73. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 369 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

