CoreCard (CCRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCard stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. CoreCard has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $294.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.89.

CCRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CoreCard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CoreCard from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

