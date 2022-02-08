CoreCivic (CXW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.35.
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoreCivic (CXW)
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.