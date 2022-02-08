CoreCivic (CXW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 76.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 30.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

