Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,642 iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SVAL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 190.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,252 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF alerts:

SVAL stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.