Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,334,000 after purchasing an additional 110,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,687,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.44. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $125.76 and a 1 year high of $132.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.