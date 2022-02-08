Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Spire by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Spire by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.22.

Spire stock opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.32.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

