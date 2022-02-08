Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1,180.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period.

Shares of CZA opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.10.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

