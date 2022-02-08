Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 621 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 842,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,619,000 after buying an additional 44,651 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 604,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,442,000 after purchasing an additional 264,835 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 95,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,345 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,581,000 after purchasing an additional 136,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $297,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

