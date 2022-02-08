Cortex Price Up 15% This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $68.33 million and $49.58 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00041800 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00105378 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 190,404,852 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

