Coursera (COUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Coursera to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coursera stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.50.

In related news, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $35,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,446 shares of company stock worth $5,152,057.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 470.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 196,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Coursera by 247.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 44,675 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 478.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coursera by 478.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 240,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

