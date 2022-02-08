Cowen Lowers Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Price Target to $50.00

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of DLX opened at $30.77 on Friday. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Deluxe by 104,616.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Deluxe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Deluxe by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deluxe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.