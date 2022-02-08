Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Shares Up 7.1%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $144.76 and last traded at $144.56. 10,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 364,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.78.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 264,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 24.4% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 367,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $138,840,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $1,349,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
