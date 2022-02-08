Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Shares Up 7.1%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $144.76 and last traded at $144.56. 10,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 364,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 264,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 24.4% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 367,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $138,840,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $1,349,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

