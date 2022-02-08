Credit Suisse AG Has $8.38 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,794,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,579,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNW stock opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

