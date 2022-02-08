Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.51). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $200,847.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $155,189.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,795 shares of company stock valued at $732,467. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

