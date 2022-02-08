Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.51). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $200,847.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $155,189.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,795 shares of company stock valued at $732,467. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.