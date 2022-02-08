Critical Analysis: AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) vs. SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AfterMaster and SeaChange International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AfterMaster $980,000.00 0.00 -$9.30 million N/A N/A SeaChange International $22.00 million 2.76 -$21.76 million ($0.26) -4.77

AfterMaster has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaChange International.

Volatility and Risk

AfterMaster has a beta of -1.74, indicating that its share price is 274% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaChange International has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AfterMaster and SeaChange International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AfterMaster 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaChange International 0 1 1 0 2.50

SeaChange International has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AfterMaster shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of SeaChange International shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of AfterMaster shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of SeaChange International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AfterMaster and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AfterMaster N/A N/A N/A SeaChange International -43.21% -25.47% -18.89%

Summary

AfterMaster beats SeaChange International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AfterMaster

AfterMaster, Inc. is an audio technology company. It engages in the the development and commercialization of proprietary, audio, and video technologies for professional and consumer use including AfterMaster HD Audio and ProMaster HD. The company was founded on May 12, 1988 and is headquartered in Hollywood, CA.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. The company was founded by William C. Styslinger III on July 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

