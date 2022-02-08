Critical Comparison: Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) versus BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo -20.29% N/A -1.07% BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A

69.2% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Gogo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gogo and BuzzFeed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 1 3 0 2.40 BuzzFeed 0 1 2 0 2.67

Gogo presently has a consensus target price of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 42.66%. BuzzFeed has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.74%. Given BuzzFeed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Gogo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gogo and BuzzFeed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $269.72 million 5.25 -$250.04 million ($0.63) -20.44 BuzzFeed N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gogo.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Gogo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

