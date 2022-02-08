Critical Contrast: GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of -1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GeoPark and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark -16.02% N/A -1.03% Alvopetro Energy 21.93% 12.28% 8.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeoPark and Alvopetro Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $393.69 million 2.31 -$232.95 million ($1.57) -9.47 Alvopetro Energy $11.31 million 10.64 $5.71 million $0.18 19.41

Alvopetro Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GeoPark. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. GeoPark pays out -10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alvopetro Energy pays out 131.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GeoPark has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GeoPark and Alvopetro Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 0 0 N/A Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.50%. Given GeoPark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats GeoPark on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.