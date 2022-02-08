CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 1.3% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.52. 10,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of -189.24, a P/E/G ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.51.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

