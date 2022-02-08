Crown (NYSE:CCK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

NYSE:CCK traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.04. 1,009,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,122. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.98. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

