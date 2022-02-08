Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

NYSE:CCK traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.04. 1,009,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,122. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Crown has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.