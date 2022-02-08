Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,122. Crown has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.