CryptEx (CRX) Price Up 10.5% This Week

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $7.04 or 0.00016070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptEx has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $598,743.84 and approximately $735.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptEx Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

