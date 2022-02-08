CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.56. 42,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,447. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $88.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

