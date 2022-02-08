Css LLC Il Increases Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Css LLC Il increased its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at $2,340,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $3,900,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Co. II stock remained flat at $$9.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 129,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,486. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

