Css LLC Il Reduces Stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Css LLC Il decreased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 59,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,190.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $86,471.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PEO traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.44. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $19.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

