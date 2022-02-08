Css LLC Il Sells 21,500 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Css LLC Il decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,251 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.23 and a 200-day moving average of $105.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

