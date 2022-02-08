Css LLC Il Sells 8,311 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Css LLC Il lessened its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 312,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 82,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter worth $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 4.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 414,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KVSA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

