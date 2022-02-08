CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.330-$8.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CVS Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.300 EPS.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,779,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Get CVS Health alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.50.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.