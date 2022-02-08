D.R. Horton, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.02 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for D.R. Horton in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the construction company will earn $5.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.22. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s FY2022 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DHI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $85.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.68. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 379,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,139,000 after buying an additional 51,427 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,509,000 after buying an additional 46,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,598 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,546,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,759,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

